Injury status for Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit vs. Maryland on Wednesday

Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit is unlikely to play against the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday. The Badgers traveled to College Park without Klesmit, and tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Klesmit is dealing with an injury after getting elbowed in the face in a win over Penn State last week, and missed the Badgers’ latest game against Northwestern, a three-point loss for Wisconsin that brought the Badgers to 4-4 in conference and 12-6 overall.

The junior has averaged 6.8 points and 1.5 steals per game and is a valuable tool on the Wisconsin defense, playing over 30 minutes per game.

Head coach Greg Gard said it was “more than likely” Klesmit would not join the team against Maryland.

The Badgers are 11-2 with their full starting power this season, but just 1-4 when even a single starter is missing. Wisconsin are five-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.