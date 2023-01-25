Pick on the total for Georgia-Tennessee on January 25

The Georgia Bulldogs already have more than double the amount of wins this season as they did during the 2021-22 season and are looking for their first win over a top-five team under coach Mike White when they go to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers (-16.5, 135)

For Georgia to pull the upset, they have to break through a Tennessee that is the top rated defense in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, allowing 68 points or fewer in 17 of their 19 games this season.

Though Georgia enters Wednesday’s game having scored at least 71 points in eight of their last 10 games, they rank 159th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and is not playing at an extreme pace, ranking 166th in the country in possessions per game.

Both teams in this showdown excel at guarding the perimeter with Tennessee number one in America in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, allowing teams to make just 19.9% of their 3-point shots in home games. Georgia is allowing opponents to shoot just 28.8% from 3-point range in road and neutral court games, ranking 13th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage.

Clean possessions will also be hard to come by on Thursday with Tennessee seventh in the country in percentage of opponents offensive plays that end in a turnover while also cleaning up the glass, ranking seventh in total rebound rate.

On offense the Volunteers have issues taking care of the ball with 19.4% of possessions ending in a turnover, which ranks 268th and Georgia has a similar turnover rate, ranking 265th in this category.

Tennessee has been creating havoc for opposing offenses all season and with both teams both preventing 3-pointers having a tough time holding on to the ball, Wednesday’s showcase in Knoxville will be dominated by defense.

The Play: Georgia vs. Tennessee Under 135

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.