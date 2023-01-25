NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Warriors-Grizzlies. The odds as of 11:00 a.m. ET are +475, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

INJURY REPORT

Memphis Grizzlies

Steven Adams (knee) — OUT

John Konchar (concussion) — OUT

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman (ankle) — Probable

Andre Iguodala (hip) — OUT

Steph Curry Over 24.5 Points

It was a tough decision to pick between Curry and Klay Thompson for this leg, but ultimately we went with the “safer” option. While Thompson has been productive recently, he’s much more volatile than his fellow Splash Bro.

Curry’s efficiency has not be terrific lately — although he is still shooting at a decent rate from three — but he gets up enough shots to hit 25 points regularly. The two-time MVP is averaging nearly 30 on the year, and has cleared this total in three straight contests.

We expect him to get up for this rivalry game tonight.

Desmond Bane Over 19.5 Points

This was another difficult choice between the top two options for Memphis, but we ended up taking the No. 2 in Bane over Ja Morant.

Bane has been extremely consistent lately, racking up 20-plus points in five of his last six games. We expect the Warriors to be locked in on Morant defensively, which should give Bane plenty of opportunities to extend that streak.

The sharpshooter has seen a usage rate of 24% or higher in five of his last six contests. If that happens again, we feel confident in his chances tonight.

Desmond Bane Over 4.5 Rebounds

Another Bane leg!

This one is more a product of opportunity with Steven Adams sidelined. Adams averages 11.5 rebounds per game, which is by far the most among all Grizzlies. Since he’s out, someone else will have to step up, and we believe that will be Bane.

While he’s only 6’5, he has been doing work on the boards lately, corralling six-plus rebounds in four of his last seven contests. All he has to do tonight is hit his season average (5.1) and this leg will be just fine.

Under 249.5 Points

We know, we know. Unders are boring.

That being said, they are realistic. Each of the last nine games involving either the Grizzlies or Warriors has gone under 249 points, and often it’s WELL under.

It may not be fun, as all of us would love to see a 130-129 final, but common sense says to roll with the under here.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win (+) 147.50 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 150 Lakers-Kings Loss -50 Celtics-Warriors Win (+) 170 Bills-Bengals Loss -50 Kings-Grizzlies Loss -50 Lakers-Clippers Loss -50 -> Total +/- $67.50 -> Current Record 3-8

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.