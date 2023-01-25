 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Micah Parsons throws shade at Dak Prescott on Twitter

Cowboys pass-rusher commented on the remaining QBs left in the NFL playoffs and how Dak isn’t one of them.

grace.mcdermott
Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys runs during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons isn’t happy about the loss to the 49ers in the Divisional round.

In response to a video of Bills general manager Brandon Beane pointing out the limitations of the salary cap and the financial advantages that teams with rookie quarterbacks gain, Parsons pointed out that three of the four remaining teams are working with a quarterback on a rookie deal surrounded by top talent.

Now, this is somewhat true — Brock Purdy is on his rookie deal, but he’s also the third-string quarterback for the Niners, and they would never have drafted him as their starter. But the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts are both on their rookie contracts, which allows their teams to spend elsewhere.

Is Parsons calling for the Cowboys to get rid of Dak Prescott and replace him with a 22-year-old so that they can spend their QB’s salary elsewhere? It sure sounds like it. Does he think that every NFL team should never re-sign a quarterback after their initial deal is up and just keep the rotating draft carousel feeding the position? Probably not — his frustrations with Dallas’ recent loss are likely playing into this.

It’s definitely an interesting take, and a very, very public one at that. Dogging your QB on Twitter, of all places? Let’s hope tensions aren’t too high in Cabo right now.

