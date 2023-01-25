How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on January 25

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

This should be a busy show tonight as the company now sits less than six weeks from its Revolution pay-per-view coming up in March.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, January 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The wrestling world was shaken last week with the passing of professional wrestling icon Jay Briscoe. Wrestlers from AEW, WWE, and every other company worldwide showed their respect from the Ring of Honor legend, who was currently enjoying in his 13th reign as ROH World Tag Team Champion. Tonight, Jay’s brother Mark will go one-on-one with fellow ROH legend Jay Lethal in a tribute match.

TNT Champion Darby Allin continues the open challenges for his title tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with Buddy Matthews of the House of Black. Allin already has a few successful title defenses under his belt, last defeating Kushida in the main event of last week’s Dynamite. We’ll see if he can hold off Matthews tonight.

Ricky Starks and Action Andretti will continue their feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society tonight as they face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in tag team action. The latter team were victorious last week as Starks defeated Jake Hager on Dynamite and Andretti defeated Daniel Garcia on Rampage. We’ll see if the JAS can get back on top tonight.

In the women’s division, Toni Storm will go one-on-one with Ruby Soho. Last week, Storm, with the help of Saraya, defeated Willow Nightingale by cheating and the two laid the boots to Nightingale before Soho came out to run them off. It appears that a Soho/Saraya heel turn is full swing as they’re taking aim at AEW “originals”. We’ll see how that story develops with tonight’s match.

Also on the show, Bryan Danielson will face Brian Cage as a world title showdown against MJF looms. We’ll also get The Acclaimed, The Gunn Club, and Billy Gunn participate in a “Family Therapy” segement.