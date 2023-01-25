Seahawks GM John Schneider expects to re-sign QB Geno Smith

As the offseason begins for the Seattle Seahawks, the organizational brass are increasingly confident that quarterback Geno Smith will return to the team for the 2023 season.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider indicated in an interview with Ian Furness 93.3 KJR in Seattle on Wednesday that he expects Smith re-sign with the organization this offseason. This follows up on previous reports that the veteran would most likely return to the franchise in the immediate aftermath of their Wild Card round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After spending several seasons as a backup, Smith experienced a career resurrection in 2022 and was just named a finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year. Returning to the Seahawks on a one-year deal, he ended up leading the team on a surprise run to the playoffs in a year where most thought that Seattle would tank. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection of his career, leading the NFL in completion percentage at 69.8% and threw for over 4,000 yards in the process.

Seattle owns two-first round draft picks in. the 2023 NFL Draft and signing re-signing the veteran would allow for the franchise to use that valuable draft capital for other positions of need.