Is Deandre Ayton playing for the Suns on Thursday vs. the Mavericks?

Phoenix Suns C Deandre Ayton has been dealing with an illness that has had him in and out of the lineup. The Suns face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night and Ayton’s status is in question. Here we’ll update you on the latest news and reports on Ayton and whether or not he’ll play.

Deandre Ayton injury updates

Ayton is being listed as probable to play for the Suns vs. the Mavericks on Thursday night. So chances are Ayton will be good to go. Ayton has missed the past three games due to illness. He last played against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 24 points with 14 rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes. We’ll see if Ayton is going to be on any minutes restriction, but chances are we’ll see him starting and playing the usual.

Bismack Biyombo gets a downgrade with Ayton back in the starting lineup. He should still see some run off the bench, however. The line is tight, so if Ayton does play and isn’t given a restriction, he’s fine to roll out in all fantasy basketball formats. We could also see less of Dario Saric in small-ball lineups. He scored 19 points in 24 minutes off the bench against the Hornets last game.