Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals

The 2023 Australian Open continues tonight with the semifinals of the men’s singles draw. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will battle No. 18 Karen Khachanov at 10:30 p.m. ET and No. 4 Novak Djokovic will take on Tommy Paul at 3:30 a.m. ET. Both matchups will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and will both air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Men’s semifinals schedule and odds

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov

When: 10:30 p.m. ET

Odds: Tsitsipas -250, Khachanov +205

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

When: 3:30 a.m. ET

Odds: Djokovic -1800, Paul +1000