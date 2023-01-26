 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals

The Aus Open heads into men’s semifinals on Thursday. We break down who is playing in the tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By Nick Simon

Tennis: Australian Open Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Australian Open continues tonight with the semifinals of the men’s singles draw. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will battle No. 18 Karen Khachanov at 10:30 p.m. ET and No. 4 Novak Djokovic will take on Tommy Paul at 3:30 a.m. ET. Both matchups will take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and will both air on ESPN.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Men’s semifinals schedule and odds

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 18 Karen Khachanov

When: 10:30 p.m. ET
Odds: Tsitsipas -250, Khachanov +205

No. 4 Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

When: 3:30 a.m. ET
Odds: Djokovic -1800, Paul +1000

