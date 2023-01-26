 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open results: Who is advancing to finals in women’s draw

The Australian Open is playing the finals on Friday and Saturday. We break down results and what’s next for the women’s bracket.

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point in the Semifinal singles match against Magda Linette of Poland during day eleven of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Will Murray/Getty Images

The Australian Open women’s final has been set. In the early hours of Thursday morning on U.S. time, No. 22 Elena Rybakina beat No. 24 Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-3 and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded Magda Linette 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the finals. The women’s champ will be determined on Saturday, January 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Rybakina took home Wimbledon in 2022 shortly after her 23rd birthday, and will be looking for her second Grand Slam before she turns 24. Twenty-four year old Sabalenka had made four Grand Slam semifinals in three years, but this is her first time reaching the finals in the women’s singles draw.

Sabalenka is a -140 favorite to win Saturday’s final at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rybakina is installed at +115.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka
Magda Linette vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka

Final matchup

No. 22 Elena Rybakina won 7-6, 6-3 over No. 24 Victoria Azarenka
No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-2 over Magda Linette

