Australian Open results: Who is advancing to finals in women’s draw

The Australian Open women’s final has been set. In the early hours of Thursday morning on U.S. time, No. 22 Elena Rybakina beat No. 24 Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-3 and No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka beat unseeded Magda Linette 7-6, 6-2 to advance to the finals. The women’s champ will be determined on Saturday, January 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Rybakina took home Wimbledon in 2022 shortly after her 23rd birthday, and will be looking for her second Grand Slam before she turns 24. Twenty-four year old Sabalenka had made four Grand Slam semifinals in three years, but this is her first time reaching the finals in the women’s singles draw.

Sabalenka is a -140 favorite to win Saturday’s final at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rybakina is installed at +115.

Women’s Draw

Semifinal results

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 24 Victoria Azarenka

Magda Linette vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka

Final matchup

No. 22 Elena Rybakina won 7-6, 6-3 over No. 24 Victoria Azarenka

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka won 7-6, 6-2 over Magda Linette