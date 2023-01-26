Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 26

We have a busy Thursday slate in the NBA with six games tipping off tonight. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props across the league courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 threes (+110)

Tatum went just 2-5 from downtown in Boston’s 98-95 loss to Miami on Tuesday but has overall been effective from beyond the arc in recent weeks. Prior to Tuesday, he drained at least four threes in each of his previous four outings and I expect him to get back on track when the C’s host New York tonight. Take the over.

Ben Simmons over 9.5 points (+100)

Simmons is still taking a brunt of criticism for not being passive on the offensive side of the floor, but he’s shown flashes of putting together some production. Take last night’s loss to the 76ers, where he put up 12 points off seven shots from the field and three free throw attempts. Kyrie Irving even talked about the team encouraging him to be more aggressive.

Brooklyn returns home tonight to face a Detroit team that is yielding 25.4 free throw attempts to opponents per game. That average presents more potential scoring opportunities for Simmons and I’ll take the over on his point total for this evening.

Jabari Smith Jr. under 5.5 rebounds (+100)

Smith is averaging 6.9 rebounds per game but will have a tough matchup tonight with Houston hosting Cleveland. The Cavaliers are yielding a league-low 40 rebounds per game and the rookie could have a tough time banging up against Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the paint. Take the under.