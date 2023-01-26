NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 26

Six games are on tap for the NBA this evening and that presents some options for you to find some hidden gems for your lineups in NBA DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $5,000

Quickley brushes right up on the value line at $5,000 and could be an asset for your lineup tonight when his Knicks hit the road to face the Celtics. He has averaged 24.5 fantasy points per game in DFS and his nine points, six assists, and five rebounds against the Cavaliers on Tuesday netted managers 25.75 points. Definitely consider him this evening.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $4,800

Sochan is averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game this season but has been consistently topping his season average as of late. He has put up at least 27 fantasy points in each of his previous five outings and is doing so in just roughly 30 minutes per outing. Pretty soon, multi-colored hair star won’t be considered a value play, so get him in your lineup for cheap while you still can.

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets, $4,500

Gordon has been a consistent presence in the Rockets’ lineup and that is reflected by his DFS numbers. He’s averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game and has had a handful of games where he’s brushed up on 30 points. He should deliver another solid performance against the Cavaliers tonight and is someone to keep an eye on if you need a cheap pointsmall forward option.