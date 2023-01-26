Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Suns on Thursday

The Dallas Mavericks will hit the road for a matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night from Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and air on TNT.

Mavericks’ second-leading-scorer Christian Wood hasn’t played since January 18th with a right hamstring tear, and he’ll remain out, along with Maxi Kleber (thumb), who has been out for more than a month. For the Suns, Deandre Ayton (non-COVID illness) is probable with Devin Booker (left groin strain), Jae Crowder (not with team), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness) all listed as out.

The Suns are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -120 moneyline odds, making the Mavericks +100 underdogs. The point total is set at 222.5.

Mavericks vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -1.5

Phoenix hasn’t needed to travel since a Jan. 16 game against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Suns will look to finish this five-game homestand without a loss. The roster has stepped up to fill in for the injuries the Suns are dealing with to key contributors, while the Mavericks lost consecutive home games as they hit the road for a couple matchups. Additionally, Dallas is 8-22 ATS in its last 30 road games.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

If the Suns cover the spread, it will be because of their defensive effort considering they’ll be without three of their top seven scorers on Thursday night. The under cashed in six of the Suns’ last eight home matchups, and it’s 5-2 in Phoenix’s last seven against a team with a winning record. Who doesn’t love rooting for shot clock violations and bricked 3-pointers in a nationally-televised matchup? Let’s roll with the under.