Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Farmers Insurance Open

An unusual Wednesday-Saturday setup for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open means the 36-hole cut was on Thursday, and Sam Ryder at -12 takes a three-shot lead into the final two rounds at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California starting on Friday morning.

Ryder fired a 68 on the South Course on Thursday, following his tied-for-leading 64 on Wednesday on the easier North Course. He also took over the lead from bettors, checking in at +330. The last two rounds of the tournament will both be on the South, so look for scores to be closer to par over the final two days.

The DraftKings Sportsbook odds board is still heavily tilted towards last week’s winner at the American Express in Jon Rahm, who opened +450 at Torrey and is now just +650 despite being eight shots adrift at -4. He’s tied as the second choice with Brendan Steele (-9), as Max Homa (-6) is alone in fourth at +750.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 3-5:00 p.m. ET, with some rare Friday night prime time golf on the east coast on CBS from 5-8:00 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.