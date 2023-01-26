Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Farmers Insurance Open

An unusual Wednesday-Saturday setup for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open means the 36-hole cut was on Thursday, and Sam Ryder at -12 takes a three-shot lead into the final two rounds at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California starting on Friday morning.
Ryder fired a 68 on the South Course on Thursday, following his tied-for-leading 64 on Wednesday on the easier North Course. He also took over the lead from bettors, checking in at +330. The last two rounds of the tournament will both be on the South, so look for scores to be closer to par over the final two days.
The DraftKings Sportsbook odds board is still heavily tilted towards last week’s winner at the American Express in Jon Rahm, who opened +450 at Torrey and is now just +650 despite being eight shots adrift at -4. He’s tied as the second choice with Brendan Steele (-9), as Max Homa (-6) is alone in fourth at +750.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 3-5:00 p.m. ET, with some rare Friday night prime time golf on the east coast on CBS from 5-8:00 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:30 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Ryder
|Brendan Steele
|Tano Goya
|2:19 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Brent Grant
|Sahith Theegala
|2:19 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Taiga Semikawa
|2:08 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Sam Stevens
|Vincent Norrman
|2:08 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Robby Shelton
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Day
|Collin Morikawa
|Andrew Novak
|1:57 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Trey Mullinax
|Michael Thompson
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Byeong Hun An
|Callum Tarren
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Brown
|Adam Schenk
|Kevin Tway
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Jon Rahm
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Erik Barnes
|Scott Harrington
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Stephan Jaeger
|S.H. Kim
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Rickie Fowler
|Scott Piercy
|Austin Cook
|1:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Augusto Núñez
|Dean Burmester
|Garrick Higgo
|1:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Hadwin
|Alex Smalley
|Taylor Pendrith
|1:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lanto Griffin
|Si Woo Kim
|Sungjae Im
|1:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kevin Yu
|Adam Long
|12:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Wyndham Clark
|Aaron Rai
|Justin Thomas
|12:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Xander Schauffele
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Justin Suh
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Davis Thompson
|Ryan Palmer
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Higgs
|Maverick McNealy
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Cameron Champ
|Michael Kim
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Thomas Detry
|S.Y. Noh
|12:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Peter Malnati
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Jhonattan Vegas
|12:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Rose
|Gary Woodland
|Kevin Streelman