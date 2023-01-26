Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. USC on Thursday, January 26

The No. 8 UCLA Bruins look to stay atop the Pac-12 standings as they take on the USC Trojans on Thursday, January 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. USC odds

Spread: UCLA -5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: UCLA -205, USC +175

The Bruins (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) sit atop the Pac-12 standings with wins over Kentucky, Utah, and Arizona State. They are coming off their first conference loss of the season to Arizona on the road, scoring a season-low 52 points in the loss and breaking a 14-point win streak. UCLA’s scoring defense is allowing the 11th-fewest points in the nation and ranks fourth at KenPom in adjusted efficiency.

The Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) have won three of their last four, also falling to Arizona. They’re a good match for UCLA, with plenty of height and athleticism as well as a 44th-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency.

The last time these two teams played, UCLA beat USC by two points at home. They’ll travel across town to play in the Trojans’ gym for this one.

The Pick: USC +5

UCLA is coming off an uncommon loss, and USC was able to keep the lead until the last 10 seconds at UCLA the last time the two teams faced off. Now they’re hosting and out to avenge that loss. I’ll take the Trojans to cover all day.