Picks, predictions for Purdue vs. Michigan on Thursday, January 26

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers look to keep their strong lead atop the Big Ten standings and the AP Poll as they head to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, January 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Purdue -5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Purdue -225, Michigan +190

Purdue (19-1, 8-1 B1G) is one of the best teams in the country right now, sitting atop the AP Poll, fourth in the NCAA NET rankings, and fifth at KenPom. They bring Zach Edey, one of the best centers in the nation at 7-foot-4, who puts up 21.5 points per night. Their defense is a strong suit, ranking fourth in adjusted efficiency at KenPom as they allow opponents just 59.8 points per game. Since getting upset by Rutgers in early January, the Boilermakers are on a six-game winning streak.

Michigan (11-8, 5-3 B1G) has done an excellent job of taking care of the ball this season, ranking sixth in turnover percentage. They’ve had a tough stretch in the Big Ten lately, dropping three of their last five, but they’re coming off a win over Minnesota. They have an answer to Edey in Hunter Dickinson, but that equation can go both ways in the paint. Their defense has struggled to defend quick passes into the paint, so they’ll be relying on Dickinson to limit Edey.

The Pick: Purdue -5

Michigan just doesn’t have the defensive tools to slow down a Purdue offense that relies on a lot of ball movement and a larger-than-life center. Few teams do, as the Boilermakers have only lost once this year. With a few injuries hurting their depth, Michigan won’t be able to cover this spread.