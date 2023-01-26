Picks, predictions for Colorado vs. Oregon on Thursday, January 26

We have a Thursday night Pac-12 showdown to look forward to this evening as the Colorado Buffaloes hit the road to battle the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Colorado vs. Oregon odds

Spread: Oregon -6.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Oregon -275, Colorado +230

Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday when edging Washington State in a 58-55 home victory. This was a tight, low-scoring affair throughout the evening and the Buffs were able to get the last laugh when KJ Simpson buried the go-ahead three with four seconds left. The ensuing heave by Wazzu missed the mark, allowing for CU to escape with the win. Tristan da Silva led Colorado with 27 points.

Oregon (11-9, 5-4 Pac-12) had its two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday when being stunned by conference cellar dweller Stanford in a 71-64 road setback. The Ducks trailed for most of this contest and couldn’t quite catch back up with the Cardinal throughout the evening. Jermaine Couisnard led with 18 points in the loss.

The Pick: Colorado +6.5

These two teams met three weeks ago where Colorado pounded Oregon in a 68-41 beatdown. Since then, both squads have experienced their mixes of ups and downs in Pac-12 play as they both occupy the middle tier of the conference. The Buffs and Ducks sit literally right next to each other in KenPom rankings and I expect this to be a tight ballgame. Give me Colorado to cover on the road.