Picks, predictions for No. 6 Arizona vs. Washington State on Thursday, January 26

A late-night Pac-12 showdown will be coming at you from the Pacific Northwest tonight as the No. 6 Arizona Wildcats hit the road to battle the Washington State Cougars at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, WA, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Washington State odds

Spread: Arizona -5

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Arizona -200, Wazzu +170

Arizona (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) is coming off a huge conference victory last Saturday, ending UCLA’s 14-game win streak in a 58-52 triumph. This was a low-scoring battle and the Wildcats were able to step up defensively by limiting the Bruins to just 31.3% shooting for the afternoon. That allowed for them to gradually build a lead early in the second half and keep their visitors from Westwood at bay for the rest of the contest. Oumar Ballo stepped up with 16 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Washington State (9-12, 4-6 Pac-12) came out on the losing end of things last weekend, falling at Colorado 58-55 on Sunday. This was a tight ballgame until the very end, where CU’s KJ Simpson buried the go-ahead three with four seconds left to put the Buffaloes on top for good. TJ Bamba led Wazzu with 18 points in the loss.

The Pick: Arizona -5

Wazzu upset Arizona 74-61 back on January 7 and I don’t anticipate that happening again. The Wildcats shot just 31.7% from the field that evening and they should have their ducks in a row this time around. They are also playing on five day’s rest and should have even more juice after beating UCLA. Give me UA to roll on the road and cover here.