Picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Washington on Thursday, January 26

Thursday night action in the Pac-12 will hit your screens tonight as the Arizona State Sun Devils head to the Pacific Northwest to meet the Washington Huskies at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Washington odds

Spread: Arizona State -2.5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Arizona State -140, Washington +120

Arizona State (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) finds itself on the bubble in the eyes of bracketologists this week and it didn’t help its cause with back-to-back losses last weekend. The Sun Devils were last bested by USC in a 77-69 loss last Saturday, a game where down by 24 late in the second half and made the score somewhat respectable in garbage time. Warren Washington put up 21 points and eight rebounds in the setback.

Washington (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) had its three-game wining streak snapped last Saturday, falling to Utah in an 86-61 beatdown. The Huskies shot just 34.8% from the field and allowed for the Utes to continually pile onto the lead as the game progressed. Keion Brooks led Washington with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks in the loss.

The Pick: Arizona State -2.5

Arizona State is holding opponents to just 44.9% shooting in effective field goal percentage and that spells bad news for a Washington team that just struggled mightily on the offensive end against Utah. The Sun Devils last defeated the Huskies 73-65 on January 8 and I expect a similar result tonight. Take ASU to cover on the road.