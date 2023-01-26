Championship Round overall fantasy football rankings

And then there were four. The AFC and NFC Championship games are this Sunday and it sure looks like the best teams have made it to the penultimate NFL game of the season. The quarterbacks are a who’s who at the position, with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and, uh, Brock Purdy. Amazingly, the rookie Purdy has put up better numbers than the top QBs at the position since getting the starting job.

Injury news to monitor

Offensively, there aren’t any key players that look questionable this weekend. Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which should make him questionable, but all signs point toward him playing.

Heading into last week’s game, Jalen Hurts said he wasn’t close to 100%, but he played like he was. There’s no reason to doubt his health now.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has been out since Week 9 with a pelvic injury. He appears close to being active, but he’s likely not going to have a big role in his first game back if he is.

DFS options for Championship Round

The worst pass defense left statistically is the Chiefs. That doesn’t mean they are awful, but with just four teams, they’re obviously the worst on paper. That sets up well for Joe Burrow, who put up the most fantasy points by an opposing quarterback against the Chiefs in their OT win earlier this season.

The worst run defense left also happen to be the Chiefs. When these teams met in Week 13, Joe Mixon was out, but Samaje Perine put up 155 total yards on 27 touches against Kansas City. Mixon will get the start and is a strong play, but Perine will also see work in the receiving game and has some value appeal in this matchup.

When looking for wide receivers, your best bet may be to look toward the Eagles. The 49ers run defense is easily the best in the league, but their pass defense against wide receiver has been a weakness. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will be the beneficiaries.

Championship Round fantasy football overall rankings