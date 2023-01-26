Pick on the total for Purdue-Michigan on January 26

The Purdue Boilermakers are back atop the AP Poll and will look to keep that top spot as they hit the road to face the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

Purdue Boilermakers (-5, 136) vs. Michigan Wolverines

This game features the consensus betting favorite to win the Wooden Award, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who is in the top 10 in the country among qualifying Division I players in both points and rebounds per game. Edey is registering 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game with a double-double in 11 of the last 12 games he has played in.

Edey is the backbone of a Boilermakers team that is 21st in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis that travels well, ranking 10th in defensive efficiency in games away from home.

On the other end, Michigan has held six of their last eight opponents to fewer than 70 points with much of their defensive success coming at home.

Though Michigan is just 123rd in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, they are allowing 14.5 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than on a road or neutral court. Much of this is thanks to Michigan allowing teams to shoot 26.4% from 3-point range at home, a home 3-point shooting percentage defense that ranks 30th in the country.

There’s also been a shortage of outside shots made in Purdue games as the offense is 231st nationally in 3-point shooting percentage while also ranking 19th in opposing 3-point shooting.

The size of Edey and overall roster also has Purdue playing at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranked 340th out of 363 Division I teams in possessions per game.

The combination of size and perimeter defense has resulted in Purdue allowing 66 points or fewer in 11 of their last 12 games and holding every opponent they have played this season to 70 points or fewer.

With the Boilermakers also fifth in the country defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to get a rebound on 20% of their missed shots, stout defense will be on display from the nation’s top team on Thursday.

The Play: Purdue vs. Michigan Under 136

