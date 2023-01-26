Is LaMelo Ball playing for Hornets on Thursday vs. Bulls?

Charlotte Hornets PG LaMelo Ball has missed the past three games due to ankle and wrist injuries. The Hornets take on the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night looking to end a two-game skid without Ball in the lineup. Here we’ll be monitoring his status and updating you on whether or not he’ll be able to play.

LaMelo Ball injury updates

Ball is being listed as questionable to play against the Bulls on Thursday. He’s had this tag for the past week and has remained out. With Ball sidelined, the Hornets have been using Terry Rozier as the primary ball-handler while a few other guards chip in. Bryce McGowens got the start in a blowout loss to the Suns last game. Dennis Smith Jr. would play more minutes than McGowens, so DSJ has a bit more fantasy appeal. Theo Maledon is also in the mix at guard.