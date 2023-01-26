We don’t know who will be playing in the big game yet, but the NFL announced the crew of officials that will handle Super Bowl 57 on February 7, 2021. Carl Cheffers will serve as the referee and effectively the crew chief. This is his third Super Bowl and he has officiated 17 career playoff games. This will also be Cheffers second time as ref in the last three seasons, as he was the head official in the Buccaneers win over the Chiefs. His first Super Bowl assignment came in 2017 when Tom Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to win.

Cheffers appointment to the game doesn’t come without controversy, as his crews have been one of the flag-heaviest in the league. This season they led the league in flags thrown per game and yards awarded. They also led in both categories in 2021 and wereTop 4 in both in 2020. The appointments are made by the league’s internal grades of the officials and the NFL must like penlaty flags.

Here is the full list of officials for the 2023 Super Bowl. The league will add replay officials as well.