Is Donovan Mitchell playing for the Cavaliers on Thursday vs. the Rockets?

The Cavaliers guard has a groin injury. We break down and update you on his status for Thursday’s game vs. the Rockets.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball as Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks defends in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden on January 24, 2023 in New York City.&nbsp; Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell has been dealing with a groin injury that has him on and off the injury report. The Cavaliers head into a matchup with the Houston Rockets on the road on Thursday night. Here we’ll be updating you on Mitchell’s status for the game.

Donovan Mitchell injury updates

Spida is closer to doubtful to play, being deemed unlikely to go. We’ll see what the official injury report throughout the day tells us. We could see Mitchell ungraded to questionable or even removed from the injury report later in the afternoon. If not, we should operate under the impression that Mitchell will get some rest against a weak Cavaliers team on Thursday night.

