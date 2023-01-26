Is Donovan Mitchell playing for the Cavaliers on Thursday vs. the Rockets?

Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell has been dealing with a groin injury that has him on and off the injury report. The Cavaliers head into a matchup with the Houston Rockets on the road on Thursday night. Here we’ll be updating you on Mitchell’s status for the game.

Donovan Mitchell injury updates

Spida is closer to doubtful to play, being deemed unlikely to go. We’ll see what the official injury report throughout the day tells us. We could see Mitchell ungraded to questionable or even removed from the injury report later in the afternoon. If not, we should operate under the impression that Mitchell will get some rest against a weak Cavaliers team on Thursday night.