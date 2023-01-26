‘Goldeneye 007’ is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday

A new generation will find out how awesome pause menu music can be.

On Wednesday, both Nintendo and Xbox announced that ‘GoldenEye 007’ will be available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass beginning Friday. Switch users will need Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pass while Xbox Game Pass subscribers will simply be able to download it.

Mark your calendars: GoldenEye 007 is set to launch on @XboxGamePass on January 27th! The countdown begins now - only two days until you get to experience Dam with an Xbox controller for the first time. pic.twitter.com/MzLXJxV9BV — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) January 25, 2023

If you know anything about video games, then you know that ‘GoldenEye 007’ is in the pantheon of greatest games of all time. Debuting in the summer of 1997, the James Bond-based first-person shooter is still praised to this day for its gameplay and is one of the signature titles that helped launch Nintendo 64 sales in the late ‘90’s. On top of its story mode, it was revolutionary for its graphics and its split-screen multiplayer modes.

The re-release of ‘GoldenEye 007’ has been anticipated by gamers for quite some time and now an older generation gets to relive their childhood while a new generation will discover this classic for the first time.