 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Goldeneye 007’ is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday

After 25 years, the classic multiplayer shooter will be on Xbox Game pass and Nintendo Switch online.

By Nick Simon
A Japanese edition of the Nintendo 64 clear blue version (M Photo Illustration by Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A new generation will find out how awesome pause menu music can be.

On Wednesday, both Nintendo and Xbox announced that ‘GoldenEye 007’ will be available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass beginning Friday. Switch users will need Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pass while Xbox Game Pass subscribers will simply be able to download it.

If you know anything about video games, then you know that ‘GoldenEye 007’ is in the pantheon of greatest games of all time. Debuting in the summer of 1997, the James Bond-based first-person shooter is still praised to this day for its gameplay and is one of the signature titles that helped launch Nintendo 64 sales in the late ‘90’s. On top of its story mode, it was revolutionary for its graphics and its split-screen multiplayer modes.

The re-release of ‘GoldenEye 007’ has been anticipated by gamers for quite some time and now an older generation gets to relive their childhood while a new generation will discover this classic for the first time.

More From DraftKings Nation