NFL SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for 49ers vs. Eagles

We have created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s NFC Championship. The odds as of 11 p.m. ET Thursday are +425, subject to change.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs!

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Brock Purdy Under 244.5 Passing Yards

It’s been a magical rookie campaign for Brock Purdy so far. Unfortunately, it will likely end on Sunday.

If the Niners somehow win this game, which we don’t expect, it will have to be due to a 200-plus rushing yard game for Christian McCaffrey. Philly’s pass-defense is incredibly stout, allowing just under 205 yards to opposing quarterbacks on average.

While we all love what Purdy has accomplished this season, it’s not like it’s Tom Brady under center for San Francisco. He’s still a rookie with limited game experience. We have a hard time seeing him have a huge game on Sunday.

Eagles ML

As we mentioned earlier, there’s really only one clear path to victory for San Francisco, and that is a huge Christian McCaffrey game on the ground.

In reality, this will likely be a low-scoring battle between two of the NFL’s toughest defenses. That being said, we like how Philly matches up against the Niners on virtually every front.

It’s also worth noting that San Francisco has been much more formidable at home (8-1) than on the road (5-3) this season, while the Eagles boasts an impressive 7-2 home record of their own. If Jalen Hurts comes to play at the MVP level we’ve seen from him throughout the season, the Eagles should be able to outgun the Niners.

A.J. Brown Over 54.5 Receiving Yards

We didn’t see the best of A.J. Brown last week, but the Eagles really didn’t need much from him en route to their 38-7 beatdown of the Giants.

Prior to that game, Brown had surpassed 55 yards in six straight contests with relative ease. He is in the midst of the best season of his young career, and we expect that to continue against a Niners secondary that isn’t as effective as some may assume.

San Francisco ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this year. Brown should have little trouble bouncing back from last week’s underwhelming outing.

Christian McCaffrey Under 49.5 Receiving Yards

McCaffrey has been one of the best trade deadline acquisitions in NFL history, completely transforming San Francisco’s offense and proving doubters wrong by staying healthy.

There’s a decent chance he has a big game on Sunday, but it would be on the ground, not through the air. As we mentioned earlier, the Eagles allow just over 200 passing yards per game.

While CMC is known as an elite dual-threat running back, he hasn’t been extremely productive in that aspect lately. McCaffrey has gone under 50 receiving yards in six of his last seven games, and most of the time he’s gone WELL under that total. We expect that trend to continue against Philly.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win (+) 147.50 Jazz-Cavs Loss -50 Bucks-Hawks Loss -50 Lakers-Mavs Loss -50 Jaguars-Chargers Win (+) 150 Lakers-Kings Loss -50 Celtics-Warriors Win (+) 170 Bills-Bengals Loss -50 Kings-Grizzlies Loss -50 Lakers-Clippers Loss -50 Grizzlies-Warriors Loss -50 -> Total +/- $17.50 -> Current Record 3-9

