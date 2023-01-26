 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ozzy Osbourne is an unexpected co-worker in Super Bowl commercial teaser

The Prince of Darkness opts for a shirt and tie for Workday ad.

By DKNation Staff
Ozzy Osbourne Signs Copies Of His Album “Patient Number 9” Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Prince of Darkness has traded in his rockstar status for a shirt, tie, and an office desk in the new 15-second teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl LVII commercial ad for HR software company, Workday. While it’s not the entire ad, Ozzy can still infuse himself during this quick hit, asking his fellow co-workers if they want a piercing. Watch the teaser trailer spot below.

