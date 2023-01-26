 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Jaylen Brown playing for the Celtics on Thursday vs. the Knicks?

The Celtics SG has been managing an injury. We break down his status for Thursday’s game vs. the Knicks.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 23, 2023 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics SG Jaylen Brown has been in and out of the lineup while managing injury. The Celtics takes on the rival New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night. Here we’ll be updating you on the latest news and reports for Brown’s playing status.

Jaylen Brown injury updates

Brown is off the injury report and is expected to play vs. the Knicks after being held out last game. The Celtics an unusual two-game skid though a lot of it has to do with players resting/out due to injury. The Celtics didn’t have Marcus Smart, Brown and Malcolm Brogdon in a loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

With Brown expected to be back on Thursday, unless he’s given a minutes restriction, we can roll him out in all formats. We’ll see on Brogdon. If he returns, he could start in place of Payton Pritchard, who was in the lineup in place of Marcus Smart. Derrick White figures to stick as a starter at PG with Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams and either Brogdon or Grant Williams.

