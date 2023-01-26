‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer boasts a new threat from the daughters of Atlas

Some people aren’t happy that teenager Billy Batson (Zachary Levi) has been given the powers of Shazam! In the second trailer for the 2019 sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the film is shaping up to grow in size in terms of characters and conflict. The trailer's beginning shows Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu as Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Greek god Atlas who have come to Earth to regain their dad’s power.

There are many mystical animals, such as dragons and minotaurs, as well as the Shazam! Family. Rachel Zegler also has a brief moment using powers as the third sister, Anthea. However, her motives are still a secret. Djimon Hounsou also returns as the Wizard, despite his fate in the first film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17th, directed by David F. Sandberg. Watch the full trailer below.