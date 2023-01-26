Succession Season 4 trailer drops: The best show on television is back

The best show ever about the worst people ever has returned, as Season 4 of Succession will air beginning on March 26 on HBO.

We’ve got a trailer for Season 4 of what is the prestige television drama of this era, and it appears producers Jesse Armstrong, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay (the last two having plenty of drama amongst themselves) have once again spared no expense in finding locations that will both awe and annoy.

SPOILERS IF YOU’RE NOT CAUGHT UP THRU SEASON 3 BELOW

The last time we checked in with the Roy family was December of 2021, as the buzzy startup GoJo was potentially a suitor to acquire the legacy media giant Waystar RoyCo helmed by Logan Roy for decades. And while Logan’s three children of Kendall, Shiv, and Roman have formed a (sure-to-be-temporary) alliance to keep their inheritance coming, they have once again been outmaneuvered by their old man who has renegotiated a deal with his ex-wife that formerly gave them veto power over any potential sale.

The entire plot hinged on Shiv’s oft-forlorn husband Tom Wambsgans, who leaked his wife’s plan to his father-in-law, allowing him to do the deed. But will it go through? Will the children finally get one over on the father that has controlled their lives while pitting them against each other?

