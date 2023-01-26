Australian Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Men’s Semifinals

Only four remain on the men’s side in Melbourne.

Let’s break down two bets I see the most value in for the Australian Open semifinals on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Karen Khachanov

Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam, but the Australian Open is clearly his best major. The 24-year-old will appear in his fourth semifinal in Melbourne on Thursday, and he’s facing a familiar foe.

Tsitsipas and Khachanov have played five times throughout their respective careers, and the results have been... one-sided, to say the least.

Domination on Tsitsipas’ end is probably a better way of putting it, as he is undefeated in those matches against Khachanov. Stefanos has dropped just two sets throughout this entire tournament, both to Jannik Sinner, who is an extremely formidable opponent.

I expect Tsitsipas to stay hot and reach his second-ever Grand Slam final.

Novak Djokovic vs. Tommy Paul

I’d like to start by giving Tommy Paul credit for an insane run in this tournament. This is by far the best tennis we’ve seen from the 25-year-old American throughout his career, and hopefully he will build off of this in the future.

Unfortunately for Paul, he’s about to run into a buzzsaw.

Djokovic has been a man on a mission in 2023, dropping just one set in Melbourne through five rounds. I knew this was coming, even imploring DraftKings Sportsbook bettors to take him to win it all six days ago.

If you want to bet on Djokovic to win the #AusOpen, now is likely the last time you can get him at plus-money on @DKSportsbook.



With Medvedev out, I genuinely don’t see anyone left in the field beating him, barring a ridiculous collapse. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) January 20, 2023

Djokovic enters this semi-final fresh off a straight-set victory over Andrey Rublev. Rublev was playing fantastic tennis up until that point too, and Novak beat him while barely breaking a sweat.

I expect a similar result this time around, as Djokovic has his 22nd Grand Slam title firmly in his sights.

