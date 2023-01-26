NBA announces All-Star Game starters for East, West

The NBA announced the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for the East and West on Thursday night.

The West starters feature Zion Williamson, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. In terms of name appeal, this is as strong a group as it gets. James will serve as the West captain again.

The East starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. We’ll see how Kyrie as an All-Star goes over. The rest of the bunch isn’t all that surprising, other than Sixers C Joel Embiid being left off in favor of no center. Usually you see a player from each position make it on there but times have changed in the NBA.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 19 at Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City, home of the Utah Jazz. The All-Star Game draft will take place the day of the All-Star game prior to tip-off.