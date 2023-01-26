Who are the Western Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 19, and hosted by the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. This year’s annual exhibition game, featuring the best players in the league today, will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first All-Star Game held in Salt Lake City, which was back in 1993.

As is custom for the All-Star Game tradition, fans have voted in their starting five players for each conference lineup, with the top vote-getter in the East and West each being named captains. Ahead of the exhibition game on February 19, each captain will select their roster of teammates from the complete All-Star pool shortly before tip-off, marking the first instance this change has been implemented.

The Western Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were announced on TNT:

Frontcourt: LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson

Backcourt: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic