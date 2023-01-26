Who are the Eastern Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on February 19 were officially announced on Thursday as voted on by the fans, current NBA players, and a media panel.

The Eastern Conference starters included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. As the leading vote-getter in the east, Antetokounmpo will be a team captain opposite of Western Conference vote leader LeBron James. Both captains will choose who will be on their respective teams for the exhibition and unlike in year’s past, they will make their choices right before the game begins.

2023 EAST ALL-STAR STARTERS:



⭐️ Kyrie Irving

⭐️ Donovan Mitchell

⭐️ Jayson Tatum

⭐️ Kevin Durant

⭐️ Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/EXxOIn1v9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2023

This is familiar territory for each of the east starters as they are all returning to the All-State. Durant is making his 13th All-Star Game appearance, which is now tied for sixth all time. Meanwhile, this will be the eight All-Star appearance for Irving, seventh for Antetokounmpo, and fourth for both Mitchell and Tatum.

A notable snub for starter status is Joel Embiid, who was the third-leading vote getter in the east among players and media.