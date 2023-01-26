Joel Embiid snubbed from starting in NBA All-Star Game for East

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid was snubbed from the starting lineup for the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The starters out of the Eastern Conference are deserving but it’s still surprising to see Embiid left out. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum will start in the Eastern Conference.

The West starters are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson.

The question is who do you take out in favor of Embiid? You could say Kyrie Irving if anyone. Even that seems like a stretch. But Embiid is among the most efficient players in the NBA and there isn’t a center on that starting five. Irving is having a fine season but Embiid should be in there over him. We may even see Embiid get in (it’s actually pretty likely) if Durant sits out. KD is dealing with an injury and generally we’ve seen him sit out of the ASG in the past.

As for the Western Conference, Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant would like a word with Curry. Steph is Steph. He belongs at every All-Star Game. Can you make an argument for any of those other guards being more deserving? Yea, pretty much. SGA has arguably been the best offensive guard in the NBA this season. Unless you count Doncic but even then, Gilgeous-Alexander has been remarkable.