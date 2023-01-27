Australian Open results: Who is advancing to finals in men’s draw

The men’s Final is set for the 2023 Australian Open. #3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face #4 Novak Djokovic on Sunday, January 29. The match will air live at 3:30 a.m. ET on ESPN and then re-air at 9 a.m. on ESPN2. Djokovic is a heavy favorite to win, installed at -475 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tsitsipas is a +350 underdog.

Djokovic rolled over unseeded American Tommy Paul in straight sets, winning 7-5, 6-1, 6-2. Djokovic entered the tournament as the favorite to win at -110 and has lost only one set the entire tournament. He has nine Australian Open titles, but missed last year’s tournament due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He had won three straight titles prior to that.

Tsitsipas beat #18 Karen Khachanov in four sets, winning 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3. Tsitsipas entered the tournament with the third best odds to win at +1400. This is the first time he has advanced to the Australian Open final after three semifinal appearances. His only other Grand Slam final appearance was at the 2021 French Open.

Men’s Draw

Semifinal results

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas won 7-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 over #18 Karen Khachanov

#4 Novak Djokovic won 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 over Tommy Paul

Final matchup

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. #4 Novak Djokovic