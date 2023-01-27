When is the Australian Open women’s final? Who is playing?

The 2023 Australian Open is coming to a close and the women’s bracket wraps up on Saturday bright and early in the morning. The women’s singles final will feature No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina. The match will air live on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET and the match will be re-aired for the American audience at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 odds. She entered the tournament with +750 odds, which were second best among all women. This marks her first appearance in a Grand Slam final. Her previous best is the semifinals, having reached that round in the last two US Opens and at Wimbledon in 2021.

Rybakina is a +105 underdog on Saturday. She entered the tournament with +2200 odds, which was tied for ninth. She won Wimbledon last summer, beating Ons Jabeur in three sets in the final. Prior to that, she had never advanced past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

This is the fourth time these two women have faced off in a tournament. Sabalenka has won all three matches between them, with all three going to three sets. In 2021, she won in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the Abu Dhabi Tennis Open. In 2019, she won in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open.

The winner of Saturday’s match will take home $2,975,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will take home $1,625,000.