When is the Australian Open men’s final? Who is playing?

The 2023 Australian Open wraps up on Sunday morning with the men’s singles final. The final match will feature No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic. The match will air live on ESPN at 3:30 a.m. ET and it will be aired again on tape delay for the American audience at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Djokovic is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -475 odds. He opened the tournament as the favorite with -110 odds. He is looking to win his tenth career Australian Open title and 22nd overall Grand Slam title. That would tie Rafael Nadal for most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

Tsitsipas is a +350 underdog on Sunday. He entered the tournament with +1440 odds, which was third best. Tsitsipas is making his first appearance in this final, with his previous best being three semifinals appearances in 2019, 2021, and 2022. He also has a semifinal appearance in the 2020 French Open on his resume as the best Grand Slam finish of his career.

These two have an extensive history against each other, with this being the 13th time they’ll have met in a tournament. Djokovic leads the all-time series with a 10-2 record, and won the two times they met in a Grand Slam — the 2020 French Open semifinals and the 2021 French Open final. Tsitsipas last beat Djokovic in 2019 at the Shanghai Masters.

The winner of Sunday’s match will claim $2,975,000 in prize money, while the runner-up will claim $1,625,000.