Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s finals on Friday, January 27

The Australian Open women’s final will close out the tournament on Saturday morning when No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka faces off against No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina. The match gets underway at 3:30 a.m. ET in the United States. ESPN and ESPN Deportes will air the final live. Additionally, ESPN2 will re-air the match at 9 a.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 odds, while Rybakina is a +105 underdog. Sabalenka entered the tournament with +750 odds to win, while Rybakina had +2200 odds two weeks ago.

These two have met in three prior tournaments. Sabalenka won all three in three set, including their only Grand Slam match, in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2021.