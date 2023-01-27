Australian Open schedule: Start time for women’s finals between #5 Aryna Sabalenka and #22 Elena Rybakina

The 2023 Australian Open wraps up the women’s draw early Saturday morning in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena. No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka will face off against No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina with the match scheduled to get started at 3:30 a.m. ET. That is 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening in Melbourne.

The match will air live on ESPN with plenty of tennis fans in America either staying up late or waking up early to take in the final. If you’re not the type to watch tennis at 3:30 in the morning, the World Wide Leader will also be offering a tape delay of the match. ESPN2 will re-air the match at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, so you can enjoy it with your breakfast instead of whatever you might be eating or drinking in the middle of the night.

Sabalenka is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 odds. She was +750 entering the tournament to win the whole thing. Rybakina is a +105 underdog on Saturday after entering the tournament with +2200 odds.

This will be the fourth time these two have played each other, with Sabalenka having won all three matches in three sets apiece. One of the three was a Grand Slam, with Sabalenka winning in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon in 2021.