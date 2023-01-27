How much prize money to winner of 2023 Australian Open women’s tournament

The 2023 Australian Open has reached the final round of play for both the men and women. The women’s final is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning while the men’s final is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET on Sunday morning. Both will air live on ESPN and then at 9 a.m. ET later that morning on ESPN2.

The women’s and men’s draw each feature the same amount of prize money. The winner of each singles tournament wins $2,975,000 and the winner of each doubles tournament wins $695,000. The full list of of prize money is broken down below with some of the latter round earners.

The women’s singles’ final will feature No. 5 seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka is a -130 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rybakina is +105. This will be Sabalenka’s first appearance in a Grand Slam final, while Rybakina won Wimbledon last year.

The women’s doubles’ final will feature No. 1 seed Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková taking on No. 10 seed Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. Krejčíková and Siniaková are -475 favorites while Aoyama and Shibahara are +320 underdogs.

Singles players

Winner: $2,975,000

Runner-Up: $1,625,000

Semifinalist: $925,000 — Victoria Azarenka, Magda Linette

Quarterfinalist: $555,250 — Jelena Ostapenko, Jessica Pegula, Karolína Plíšková, Donna Vekić

Round of 16: $338,250

Round of 32: $227,925

Round of 64: $158,850

Round of 128: $106,250

Doubles teams

Winner: $695,000

Runner-Up: $370,000

Semifinalist: $210,000

Quarterfinalist: $116,500

Round of 16: $67,250

Round of 32: $46,500

Round of 64: $30,975