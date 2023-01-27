Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA TV. This is the third matchup between these two team this season. The teams are 1-1 against each other with both teams winning the home matchup.

Both teams have a starter listed as questionable. Desmond Bane for the Grizzlies and Rudy Gobert for the Timberwolves. Bane is dealing with a knee injury that just started bothering him, while Gobert is nursing a groin injury that he’s dealt with for a majority of this season.

The Grizzlies are 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238. On the moneyline, the Grizzlies are -150 while the Pelicans are +130.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -3

Memphis is 23-23-2 against the spread this season and they’re 9-15-1 on the road which is a bit concerning for this play. But the Grizzlies are coming off a loss to the Warriors and need a bounce back spot here. If Rudy Gobert is out, the Grizzlies will probably move to a four or five point favorite. With Ja Morant healthy, the Grizzlies are in a good spot heading into this one.

The Grizzlies are allowing 112.6 points per game, while the Timberwolves are allowing 115.4 points per game. Memphis has lost four straight games and are due for a win. They’re No. 2 in the Western Conference right now and need wins to stay towards the top. Look for the Grizzlies to win this game and cover.

Over/Under: Under 238

Both teams are not great defensively, but haven't done much on offense either. The under has cashed more than the over for both these teams this season. If Gobert plays, it will give the Timberwolves a much better interior presence would be even more reasoning to take the under.

The number has gone under this total in three straight for the Timberwolves and two of their last three for the Grizzlies. In road games, the under has cashed in 15 of 25 games for Memphis. I expect both teams to score in the low 100’s, but the Grizzlies to pull away late.