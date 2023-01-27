Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Warriors on Friday

The Toronto Raptors will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors Friday night. Tip off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBA TV. This is the second matchup between these two team this seasons the Warriors won the first one 126-110 back on December 18.

Neither team is dealing with major injuries anymore, but Andrew Wiggins is listed as a game-time decision as he has a non-covid illness. This is the healthiest the Warriors have been all season. Dalano Banton has been out the past few weeks with a hip injury for the Raptors, but there is a chance he returns tonight.

The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 234.5. On the moneyline, the Warriors are -205 while the Raptors are +175.

Raptors vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5.5

The public is all over the Warriors tonight as 71% of bets are coming in on the Warriors to cover and 72% of the handle. Big money bettors side with the Warriors and it’s for good reason. Against the spread at home, the Warriors are 14-9-1 compared to the Raptors at 10-12-1 on the road.

Golden State is averaging 117.7 points per game which ranks 3rd in the NBA, compared to the Raptors averaging 112.6 which ranks 21st. Toronto have won two straight and are due for a loss, The Warriors are by far the better team and at full health, should handle the Raptors.

Over/Under: Under 234.5

Because the Warriors are playing everybody wants to take the over, but it hasn’t worked that way much this season. At home, the under has cashed in 61% of games for the Warriors. The Raptors have been good defensively as they’re allowing 112.1 points per game which ranks 8th in the NBA.

While I think the Warriors win handily, I expect the Raptors to play hard on defense. They ant to prove that they’re a threat in the Eastern Conference. I would expect them to hold this Warriors team under 120 points. Raptors totals have gone under this number in two of their last three games. I don’t think they’re good enough offensively however, so I think the Warriors win around 115-101.