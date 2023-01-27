Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27

The NBA announced All-Star Game starters on Thursday night and there weren’t many surprises. The one snub was Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid, who didn’t get into the starting five out of the East, which could make the draft very interesting. We also saw Stephen Curry get in over a few notable guards in the West, including Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.
Below we’re going to go over the NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27.
NBA Injury Report: Friday, Jan. 27
Bucks vs. Pacers
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) — Questionable
AJ Green (ankle) — Questionable
Myles Turner (ankle) — Questionable
Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable
Aaron Nesmith (wrist) — Questionable
Trevelin Queen (G League) — Questionable
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
Desmond Bane (knee) — Questionable
John Konchar (concussion) — Out
Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable
Taurean Prince (ankle) — Out
Magic vs. Heat
Jonathan Isaac (knee) — Out
Jimmy Butler (back) — In
Caleb Martin (quad) — Probable
Max Strus (shoulder) — Probable
Haywood Highsmith (shin) — Probable
Cavaliers vs. Thunder
Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Questionable
Kevin Love (back) — Questionable
Ricky Rubio (rest) — Questionable
All three of Mitchell, Love and Rubio haven’t had injury updates, so we’ll see what the official report says.
Lu Dort (hamstring) — Out
Raptors vs. Warriors
Dalano Banton (hip) — Questionable
Andrew Wiggins (illness) — Questionable
Andre Iguodala (hip) — Out