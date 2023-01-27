Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27

The NBA announced All-Star Game starters on Thursday night and there weren’t many surprises. The one snub was Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid, who didn’t get into the starting five out of the East, which could make the draft very interesting. We also saw Stephen Curry get in over a few notable guards in the West, including Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ja Morant.

Below we’re going to go over the NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27.

NBA Injury Report: Friday, Jan. 27

Bucks vs. Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable

MarJon Beauchamp (knee) — Questionable

AJ Green (ankle) — Questionable

Myles Turner (ankle) — Questionable

Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) — Questionable

Trevelin Queen (G League) — Questionable

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Desmond Bane (knee) — Questionable

John Konchar (concussion) — Out

Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) — Out

Magic vs. Heat

Jonathan Isaac (knee) — Out

Jimmy Butler (back) — In

Caleb Martin (quad) — Probable

Max Strus (shoulder) — Probable

Haywood Highsmith (shin) — Probable

Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Questionable

Kevin Love (back) — Questionable

Ricky Rubio (rest) — Questionable

All three of Mitchell, Love and Rubio haven’t had injury updates, so we’ll see what the official report says.

Lu Dort (hamstring) — Out

Raptors vs. Warriors

Dalano Banton (hip) — Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (illness) — Questionable

Andre Iguodala (hip) — Out