Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell headline NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27

Below we’re going to go over the NBA injury report for Friday, Jan. 27.

NBA Injury Report: Friday, Jan. 27

Bucks vs. Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — Probable

MarJon Beauchamp (knee) — Questionable

AJ Green (ankle) — Questionable

Giannis just came back in action after missing five games due to knee soreness, and has played in the Bucks’ last two contests since his return. Milwaukee went 2-3 in the stretch when Giannis was sidelined, and although he’s expected to see the floor in Indiana tonight, keep an eye on his status leading up to tip as his injury could sway the game’s result either way.

Myles Turner (ankle) — Questionable

Andrew Nembhard (illness) — Questionable

Aaron Nesmith (wrist) — Questionable

Trevelin Queen (G League) — Questionable

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Desmond Bane (knee) — Questionable

John Konchar (concussion) — Out

Bane is dealing with some knee soreness ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. If he’s unable to go, Tyus Jones and Ziaire Williams could see an increased workload in Bane’s absence as the Grizzlies look to snap a four-game losing streak. Both players could be decent DFS value plays if they end up seeing bigger roles.

Rudy Gobert (groin) — Questionable

Taurean Prince (ankle) — Out

Magic vs. Heat

Jonathan Isaac (knee) — Out

Jimmy Butler (back) — In

Caleb Martin (quad) — Probable

Max Strus (shoulder) — Probable

Haywood Highsmith (shin) — Probable

Butler will return to the lineup tonight after missing Miami’s game against Boston on Tuesday, though the Heat still got the 98-95 win without their best player. The Heat are 8-point favorites over the Magic and sliding Butler back in the lineup will only further cement that as they’re expected to come out on top over their in-state rivals.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Donovan Mitchell (groin) — Questionable

Kevin Love (back) — Questionable

Ricky Rubio (rest) — Questionable

All three of Mitchell, Love and Rubio haven’t had injury updates, so we’ll see what the official report says.

Lu Dort (hamstring) — Out

Raptors vs. Warriors

Dalano Banton (hip) — Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (illness) — Questionable

Andre Iguodala (hip) — Out

Wiggins could miss his second consecutive game with a non-Covid illness after he was a late scratch in the Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Jonathan Kuminga would likely take his spot in the starting lineup against the Raptors tonight while the Dubs will remain the favorites against a Toronto team who have come away with a win in their last two outings.