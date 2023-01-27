Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 27

The NBA has a small slate set for Friday night with five games set. There will be two games nationally televised on NBA TV. The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors. Below we take a look at the some NBA player prop bets we like for tonight’s slate.

Jimmy Butler Over 21.5 Points (-105)

Butler missed their last game with an illness, but is expected back tonight. He’s gone under this total in three straight and people will fade this because of that. He is due for a big performance. The Magic allow the most points in the NBA to small forwards at almost 24 points per game. This is their first time facing each other this season, so look for Butler to have success scoring tonight.

Jordan Poole Over 4.5 Assists (odds)

Poole has taken a major step forward this season. He has had the ball in his hands much more this season, Tonight, he is facing the Raptors who allow the most assists to shooting guards per game at 5.7 per game. Poole went over this total in their last game. He also went over this total in the Warriors last matchup with the Raptors. Look for Poole to have at least six assists tonight.

Gary Trent Jr. Over 2.5 3 Pointers Made (odds)

Trent has been the Raptors shooter since they acquired him in a trade last season. He’s been shaky this season and inconsistent at times, but I think he’ll shine tonight. He’s gone over this total in two of his last three games against the Warriors. Trent is shooting around seven threes per game, so he will have tons of opportunity. The Warriors also allow the second most three pointers made to point guards in the NBA at 3.27 per game. Stephen Curry is the main point guard, but Poole plays a lot of minutes with Curry out at the point guard spot as well.