NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 27

We have a small NBA slate tonight with just five games set to play. There will be two games on NBA TV as the Memphis Grizzlies play the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Toronto Raptors play the Golden State Warriors. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies, $4,900

Clarke played great a few night ago against the Warriors. Against the Warriors, he scored 19 points with eight rebounds and two assists. With Steven Adams out, Clarke has taken on a bigger role and he’s playing well. I would expect Clarke to have success in the pick and roll game just like he did against Golden State. Minnesota struggles against power forwards and if Gobert is available, he will be guarding Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies, $4,600

There is a chance Desmond Bane is out tonight. If that is the case, Brooks numbers will go up a good amount. Regardless, he has played well and has been consistent. This is the best that we have seen from Brooks all year. He is averaging around 24 fantasy points per game over the past four games and I expect him to continue that tonight.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,700

Ingles was an underrated add for the Bucks this offseason and I expect it to help them a ton in the playoffs. He spent a lot of time out during this season, but he's back now playing big minutes. He’s due for a big game and has a good matchup in this one. He is a small forward/shooting guard and the Indiana Pacers allow the third most points to shooting guards at 44.66 points and the second most DFS points to small forwards at 43.44 points.