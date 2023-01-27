Eagles final injury report and what it means for NFC Championship matchup vs. 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The team released its final injury report for the matchup on Friday and we’ll go over it below.

Eagles final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: CB Avonte Maddox (toe), OT Lane Johnson (groin)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Eagles in NFC Championship

Philadelphia will enter Sunday’s NFC Championship Game healthy with no players carrying an injury designation heading into the showdown against San Francisco. After being limited participants in practice earlier in the week, both cornerback Avonte Maddox and tackle Lane Johnson were upgraded to full participants on Friday and will be ready to go for the matchup. Maddox will be making his first appearance in a game since their loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve,

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (ankle) was a late addition to the final injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Friday. As of now, he should still be good to go.