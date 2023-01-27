49ers final injury report and what it means for NFC Championship matchup vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. There is little doubt that the two best teams in the NFC made it to the Championship Round. If you haven’t been paying attention, the matchup of Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts doesn’t sound great, but Purdy and the 49ers offense have put together quite a stretch of games. It should be a fun one.

The 49ers come into this game with a few nagging injuries, as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell all missed time, but in the end Mitchell is the only one that is still on the final injury report.

49ers final injury report

Out: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: RB Elijah Mitchell, CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: WR Deebo Samuel, RB Christian McCaffrey

The 49ers are relatively healthy for this matchup. If Elijah Mitchell couldn’t go, it would be a loss, but Mitchell missed time while McCaffrey was with the team and they didn’t miss a beat.