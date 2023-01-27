Chiefs final injury report and what it means for AFC Championship matchup vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The team released its final injury report for the matchup on Friday and we’ll go over it below.

Chiefs final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: WR Mecole Hardman (pevis), TE Travis Kelce (back), WR Justin Watson (illness)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), LB Willie Gay (toe), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Chiefs in AFC Championship

The biggest takeaway is that Patrick Mahomes was officially removed from the injury report on Friday. The former MVP was a full participant in practice all week and will be good to go for Sunday’s game. The question now is if he’ll be healthy enough to move around and scramble against the Bengals.

Interestingly enough, Travis Kelce was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. That’s something to monitor heading into the weekend considering how valuable the star tight end is to the offense, but he did get in full practices. He should end up playing, but how much pain he’ll be in isunknown.