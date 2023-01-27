Bengals’ final injury report and what it means for Conference round matchup vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The team released its final injury report for the matchup on Friday and we’ll go over it below.

Bengals final injury report

Out: OG Alex Cappa (ankle), OT Jonah Williams (knee)

Doubtful: N/A

Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: TE Hayden Hurst (calf), LB Joe Bachie (foot)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Bengals in AFC Championship

One of the biggest questions for Cincinnati this week surrounded the status of Hurst with his calf injury. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and will be good to go for the AFC title showdown at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Hurst caught a touchdown in the Divisional Round victory over the Bills last week and will be another trusted weapon Joe Burrow can turn to on the road.

The offense will once again be shorthanded on the offensive line with both guard Alex Cappa and tackle Jonah Williams being declared out. Cappa has not taken a single snap in the postseason while Williams missed last week’s game in Buffalo.